The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cato by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $170.24 million for the quarter.

About Cato

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.