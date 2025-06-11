The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.58.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $464.57 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

