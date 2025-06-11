The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

