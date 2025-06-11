The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 Sells 673,676 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 673,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $2,054,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,950,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,549,198.85. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.13.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
