The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 148.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

