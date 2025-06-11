The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,356,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,054,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,797,000 after purchasing an additional 540,533 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $575,103,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3%

WMB opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.