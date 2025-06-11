THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7,854.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

