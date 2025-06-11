THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) received a $77.00 target price from equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close. Roth Capital also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

