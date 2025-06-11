Timothy K. Bliss Purchases 7,500 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.02 per share, with a total value of $1,627,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Up 4.8%

APPF opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.66. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APPF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

