Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Applied Digital, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Snowflake, and Accenture are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in developing, deploying, or integrating AI technologies such as machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing. These equities allow investors to participate in the growth potential of AI-driven innovations across industries like healthcare, finance, and autonomous vehicles. However, they may exhibit volatility and risk associated with rapid technological changes, competitive pressures, and evolving regulations in the AI sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 181,187,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.48. 7,500,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,016. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.42. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,467,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,030.70. 956,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,782. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $919.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,373. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,626. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,076. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.11. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Recommended Stories