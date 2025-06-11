Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Applied Digital, Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or leverage blockchain technology for applications such as cryptocurrencies, supply-chain management, smart contracts, and decentralized finance. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and potential of blockchain’s distributed-ledger systems without directly owning digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,187,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,014,459. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,134. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 635,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

