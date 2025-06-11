Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – June 9th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Klotho Neurosciences, Nebius Group, Rocket Lab USA, Boeing, Intel, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value, often reflected by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy them in hopes that the market has undervalued the company and that its share price will eventually rise to reflect its true financial strength. These stocks often belong to mature businesses with steady cash flows and may offer higher-than-average dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV traded up $21.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.26. 25,571,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680,324. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

KLTO traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 987,793,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,524. Klotho Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,515,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859,307. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,602,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,822,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.77.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 69,439,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,989,921. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $742.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

