TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after buying an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

