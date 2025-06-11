Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. 9,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Toto Stock Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

