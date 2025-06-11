TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.
