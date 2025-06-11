TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,657 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $456,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,585,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TriNet Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,282,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriNet Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 305,165 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.1%

TNET stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

