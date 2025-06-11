Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after buying an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

