Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,778.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $216,931.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,470.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.