Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 210 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PCOR opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 217,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $54,985.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,067 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,632.33. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,597,004 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.