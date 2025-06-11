Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,346 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,441 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,096,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

