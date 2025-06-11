Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 449,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $285.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLGT

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.