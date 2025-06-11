Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

