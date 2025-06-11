Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 37,008 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

(Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.