Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bank First were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank First by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BFC stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.39. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $119.04.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

