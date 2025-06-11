Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in eGain were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in eGain by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in eGain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

