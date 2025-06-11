Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELVN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,590. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,444 shares of company stock worth $1,801,057. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELVN. Jones Trading reduced their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.