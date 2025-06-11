Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Inotiv by 7,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 1,287,058 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 133,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inotiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

