Two Sigma Investments LP Has $297,000 Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

NATR opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.