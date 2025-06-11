Two Sigma Investments LP Has $308,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.49. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.60. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.79 million.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1.45%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.