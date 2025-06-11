Two Sigma Investments LP Has $334,000 Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.27%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

