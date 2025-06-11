Two Sigma Investments LP Has $360,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

