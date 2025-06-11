Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $135.34 and a 12-month high of $183.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

