Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 10,508 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,285,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cardlytics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 803,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 315,635 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Cardlytics stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

