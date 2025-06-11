Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

