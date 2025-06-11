Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,319 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Avantor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $885,500. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

