Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 17,491 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,045,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after acquiring an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

