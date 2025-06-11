Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 39 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $336.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.94 and its 200 day moving average is $333.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.