Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,700 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FB Financial by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

