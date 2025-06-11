Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,780 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 2.1%

MCBS stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $728.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.63. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.