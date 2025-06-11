Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 9,740 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

NYSE:MG opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

