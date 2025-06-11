Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $378,000 Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 10,153,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

