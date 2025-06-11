Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $386,000 Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $5,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.6%
EDN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EDN
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.