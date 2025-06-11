Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

