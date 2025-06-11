UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 16,422 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 801,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.