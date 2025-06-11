UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $743.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

