UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

