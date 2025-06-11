UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 5,575 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $502.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

