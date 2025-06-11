UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 5,986 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,531,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 261,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $663.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.06. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

