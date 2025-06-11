UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

