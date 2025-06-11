UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MLR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $528.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

